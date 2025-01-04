Chhattisgarh journalist's murder: Three arrested, main accused contractor absconding; SIT set up

Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, while Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The Deputy CM also claimed the main accused was a Congress leader.

Chandrakar (33), a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday in a septic tank on a property owned by civil contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town, as per police.

While Suresh Chandrakar is absconding, his kin Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar have been arrested along with supervisor Mahendra Ramteke, the deputy CM told reporters.

"Suresh Chandrakar is the main accused in the case. He is a Congress leader and office bearer of the party in Bijapur. Four police teams have been formed to nab him. The process to freeze his bank accounts and that of other accused has begun. We have put on hold three accounts of Suresh Chandrakar," Sharma said.

The administration has also initiated action against the accused's illegal properties and encroachments, Sharma added.

Hailing Mukesh Chandrakar, the deputy CM said he was known his reporting in the interiors of the Maoist-hit region and had deep understanding of local issues.

"His murder is a major dent in efforts to establish peace in Bastar Region. The Chhattisgarh government has set up an 11-member SIT under IPS officer Mayank Gurjar to probe his murder. Police will submit chargesheet in 3-4 weeks and we will request the court for a speedy trial," Sharma informed.

A construction material yard built by Suresh Chandrakar after usurping forest land along Bijapur-Gangaloor Road has been razed, local officials said.

A news report highlighting alleged corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur, that was shown on NDTV on December 25, is said to be the motive behind Mukesh Chandrakar's murder, Sharma claimed.

A PWD probe was initiated after the NDTV report, Sharma added.

Police officials informed that Suresh Chandrakar is said to be involved in a construction work in which Mukesh Chandrakar had recently highlighted irregularities.

Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV, and also ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction', which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers.

He had played a crucial role in the release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from Maoist captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur in which 22 security personnel were martyred.

After Mukesh Chandrakar went missing on the evening of January 1, his elder brother Yukesh Chandrakar lodged a complaint with the police the next day.

His body was found in a septic tank on a premises owned by Suresh Chandrakar after the deceased's mobile phone was tracked.

The septic tank had been freshly cast with concrete slabs, as per police.

The Press Association and the Editors Guild of India on Saturday condemned Mukesh Chandrakar's killing and demanded that the state government conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

In a separate statement, the Press Club of India and the Indian Women Press Corps called for time-bound action against the perpetrators.

