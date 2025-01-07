MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suffering from infection and dehydration, Prashant Kishor hospitalised for medical check-up

Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation

PTI Published 07.01.25, 01:20 PM
Prashant Kishor

A day after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was arrested for an "illegal" fast unto death and released on bail, he was on Tuesday found to be suffering from dehydration and was hospitalised for a comprehensive medical check-up.

Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation. "There are certain medical issues that need to be thoroughly examined. He is suffering from infection and dehydration. He is also weak and feeling discomfort," said the doctor.

Before leaving for hospital, Kishor, told reporters: "My fast unto death will continue".

The police picked up Kishor early in the morning on Monday, in pursuance of an FIR lodged against him last week for holding a ‘fast unto death’ at Gandhi Maidan, in violation of a Patna High Court order that forbids any such demonstration at a place other than Gardani Bagh locality in the city. He was later released on bail.

Kishor has thrown his weight behind an ongoing protest by civil service aspirants to press the demand for cancellation of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams held last month amid allegations of question paper leak.

He began the hunger strike to press the demand on January 2 and was arrested on January 6.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

