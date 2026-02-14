PM Narendra Modi ties Seva Teerth to Viksit Bharat, inaugurates PMO, Kartavya Bhavan 1 & 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Seva Teerth, which will now house the PMO, and said the new complex reflected the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and marked an important milestone in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Addressing a gathering, Modi said the decisions taken in Seva Teerth would not reflect the thinking of any monarch but serve as the foundation to fulfill the expectations of 140 crore citizens.

Modi also inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, which will accommodate several key ministries.

Modi, in his speech, recalled that in 1911, the British shifted the capital from Calcutta to Delhi and began the construction of the North and the South Blocks keeping in mind the needs and mindset of colonial rule.

“When the buildings on Raisina Hills were inaugurated, the then Viceroy had said that the new structures were built in accordance with the wishes of the British monarch, meaning they were a medium to impose the thinking of Britain’s king on the soil of enslaved India. Raisina Hills was chosen so that these buildings would stand above all others, allowing none to be equal,” Modi said.

“Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan have been built to fulfill the aspirations of the people of India,” he added.

Modi said that on the journey towards a developed India, it was essential that the country was liberated from the mentality of slavery.

“Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, which was not merely a change of name but an effort to transform the attitude of power into a spirit of service,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India was riding the “Reform Express”, writing a new chapter in international relations and opening new doors through trade agreements.

He said the nation was moving rapidly towards saturation targets, and the new pace of work and renewed confidence in Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan would play a major role in achieving national goals.

He said the new buildings were equipped with modern technologies and facilities that would facilitate ease of work and consolidate administrative functions.

Modi said several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area for decades. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments, he added.

Seva Teerth houses the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

The white-and-red sandstone structure draws architectural influences from the temples of Karnataka, dating back to the reign of the Chalukyas, and the Buddhist stupas.