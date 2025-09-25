MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi to transfer Rs 10,000 each for 75 lakh women as Bihar rolls out Mahila Rojgar scheme

Scheme aims to make women self-reliant; one woman per family to receive initial Rs 10,000, with up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases

PTI Published 25.09.25, 07:15 PM
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's "Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana" on Friday and transfer Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Officials said the scheme is aimed at making women "aatmanirbhar" (self-dependent) and promoting empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The scheme is universal in nature, under which financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice.

An initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be provided, with the possibility of an additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases, they noted.

The scheme will be community-driven and resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, "gramin haat" (rural market) will be further developed in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Bihar have launched a series of development and welfare measures in the poll-bound state as the ruling alliance looks to retain power there.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

