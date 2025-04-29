MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi chairs high-level security meet on Pahalgam terror attack aftermath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services were present in the meeting

PTI Published 29.04.25, 06:45 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, in New Delhi

PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting, which was held amid India weighing its countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack which left at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the "ends of earth" and inflict harshest punishment on them.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

