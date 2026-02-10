Final voters' list out in Assam with 2.43 lakh names deleted from draft roll

The final voters' list was published in poll-bound Assam on Tuesday with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft roll, an EC official said.

Eligible voters, whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Revision (SR) on the grounds of having "permanently shifted", can apply for inclusion of their names, officials said on Tuesday.

"People who have shifted from their earlier places of residence due to various reasons, including eviction drives, will find their names deleted from their previous polling stations or constituencies. If they could not apply for shifting of their names before the deletion, they can now apply for inclusion at their new address under this provision," an official said.

Applications can be filed with the final electoral roll at the end of the SR exercise being published, he added.

The final electoral roll comprises nearly 1.25 crore men, 1.24 crore women and 343 third gender voters.

At the end of claims and objections, the final roll has been published with a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease of 0.97 per cent from the draft roll, said a statement issued by the office of the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In the final list, over 2.43 lakh names were deleted from the draft roll, according to the statement.

The draft list, published on December 27 last year, had 2.52 crore enrolled voters.

The Assam assembly elections are due in a few months.