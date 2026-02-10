Qayamat will never come, Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the day of ‘Qayamat’ or doomsday would never arrive and therefore the Babri Masjid would never be rebuilt.

Speaking at an event in Barabanki, Adityanath recalled the Ram temple movement slogan, saying, “We had said that ‘Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge’. Has the temple been built? Is there any doubt?” The crowd responded with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The day of ‘Qayamat’ (doomsday) will never come, and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of ‘Qayamat’ will rot away, that day will come,” the chief minister said.

The long-running Babri Masjid dispute was settled by a Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019, which paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for the construction of a mosque.

The dispute over the site of Babri Masjid, a three-domed mosque built by or at the behest of Moghul emperor Babur, dates back more than a century with Hindus contending that the invading Muslim armies had razed an existing Ram temple to erect the mosque.

However, it turned into a legal dispute in 1885 when a mahant went to court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the mosque. The plea was dismissed. In December 1949, unidentified miscreants spirited a Lord Ram idol into the mosque. The structure was destroyed by a large mob of kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.