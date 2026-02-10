Security beefed up outside Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai residence after extortion threat

Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside Ranveer Singh’s residence after the actor received a WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees, as per reports.

The development comes days after shots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home.

According to a report by news agency IANS, police are tracing the sender of the threat, and an investigation is currently underway.

The 40-year-old actor resides in Mumbai with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, and their one-year-old daughter, Dua.

Ranveer recently starred in the Aditya Dhar-directed blockbuster Dhurandhar. With a worldwide collection of close to Rs 1,300 crore, the spy thriller emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career, and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2, slated to hit theatres on March 19. The upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will clash at the box office with K.G.F star Yash’s next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

According to police reports, the firing at Rohit Shetty’s residence took place earlier this month. The assailants fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building in Mumbai’s Juhu area around 12.45am. At least five rounds were fired, police said, adding that one bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

Four persons were detained in connection with the firing incident from the Karvenagar and Dhayari areas of Pune city during an operation carried out by personnel from the Warje Malwadi police station, an official said. The fifth accused was arrested on Thursday, February 5, and was produced before the court along with the others.

Mumbai Police have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Arms Act, as per a PTI report.