PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after ceasefire announcement

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

PTI Published 10.05.25, 08:25 PM
In this image posted by @PMOIndia via X on May 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and others during a high level meeting, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi

In this image posted by @PMOIndia via X on May 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and others during a high level meeting, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Representational image
