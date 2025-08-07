MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss strategic ties amid rising US tariffs

The prime minister reaching out to Brazil assumes extra significance because it has been slapped with the highest tariff by US President Donald Trump along with India

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.08.25, 10:26 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said.

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Also Read

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said.

Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone." The two leaders "agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties", the statement said.

Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

The prime minister reaching out to Brazil assumes extra significance because it has been slapped with the highest tariff by US President Donald Trump along with India. Brazil has publicly stayed defiant in the face of Trump’s threats.

RELATED TOPICS

Brazil US Tariffs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Substantiate rigging claims on oath, Election Commission tells Rahul Gandhi; he digs in heels

The declaration form enclosed with the letter to leader of Opposition warns that submitting false evidence and false declaration related to electoral rolls are punishable offences
Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Can today’s global Manthan over tariffs yield some Amrit for us?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT