MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Pinarayi Vijayan stages satyagraha alleging Centre’s financial bias against Kerala

Kerala chief minister says the state faces arbitrary curbs on its constitutional dues and urges people to unite against what he calls political vengeance and denial of rightful funds

Cynthia Chandran Published 13.01.26, 07:17 AM
Pinarayi Vijayan at the protest on Monday. 

Pinarayi Vijayan at the protest on Monday.  PTI

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday led a “satyagraha” against the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of “financial discrimination and political vengeance”.

Addressing a gathering at the daylong protest in front of the Martyrs’ Memorial at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said Kerala was being denied its rightful financial allocations. He said the allocation from the Finance Commission was not an act of charity, but a constitutionally guaranteed right of every state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the state was being forced into an “extraordinary struggle” to protect its constitutionally guaranteed rights and urged everyone to stand united to ensure that Kerala received its dues.

“Our state is in the midst of a struggle. This is a struggle for the survival of this land and its people. Believing that all authority rests in their hands, the rulers at the Centre are arbitrarily usurping our rights,” Vijayan said.

“They have a clear blueprint on how to destroy a state that has been making strides in various sectors. Those with vested interests have spread false propaganda that
Kerala has been extravagant. But the CAG report proves that these allegations are false,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Faith vs State: On Somnath, Modi blurs 'secular' debate of Nehru, Gandhi and Patel

Long before Nehru entered this debate, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had drawn clear limits on State involvement in religious reconstruction
Omar Abdullah speaks to the media in Jammu on Monday. 
Quote left Quote right

When Jammu got IIM and IIT, what did Kashmir get at that time? Why didn’t you talk of parity then?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT