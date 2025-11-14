‘People of Bihar have faith in PM Modi, Nitish’ vs ‘CEC writing book for Modi’

The BJP and NDA ally Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) said the voters of Bihar had reposed their faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi and incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar as trends seemed to show the ruling alliance heading towards a massive mandate.

“The result is clearly visible. We are going to win. The people of Bihar have faith in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar and the NDA. The people have voted in favour of the 20 years of government,” said Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister.

According to the Election Commission data, till 11.22 pm, the BJP was leading in 83 seats and the JDU in 78, while the Mahagathbandhan partners RJD and Congress were ahead in only 32 and seven seats respectively.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party was ahead in only one seat.

Union minister and HAM (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Majhi said Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar once again.

“This result was not unexpected. We have been saying the NDA will return to power,” Majhi said. “They (Mahagathbandhan) will be restricted to 70-80 seats.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the contest was between the Election Commission and the people of Bihar. “There was a book called ‘To Sir with Love’. The CEC is writing that book for Modi,” Khera said.

CPM leader Hannan Mollah said their expectation was different based on the people’s mood. “We felt people were angry with the government. We expected a positive result. The campaign was united and cohesive. The deletion of the names of lakhs of lakhs of voters, money to the women, this gave NDA an edge,” Mollah said.