MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 04 February 2026

Passengers left stranded as flight bound for Mumbai cancelled

According to airport authorities, the passengers had come to the airport around 6pm on Wednesday to board the flight scheduled for departure at 8.45 am to Mumbai

PTI Published 04.02.26, 10:36 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Passengers were left stranded at the airport here as a private air carrier bound for Mumbai was cancelled ahead of its journey, airport authorities said on Wednesday.

Some of the passengers who had connecting flights from Mumbai to other destinations decided to book other flights on their own in order to continue their journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to airport authorities, the passengers had come to the airport around 6pm on Wednesday to board the flight scheduled for departure at 8.45 am to Mumbai.

However, it was announced that the flight has been cancelled, they said.

According to the airline's Wednesday flight status update, the Mumbai service has been cancelled. On the website, the private air carrier did not disclose the reason yet for the disruption in the service.

Since passengers were not aware of the development, they were left stranded at the airport and had to take up other alternative measures, sources in Airport said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mumbai Airport
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Incorrect, improper, avoid: DGCA flags possible human error in Air India switch glitch

The detailed sequence of events issued by the DGCA on what transpired on the Bengaluru-London flight suggests that the Air India plane took off on February 1 despite the fuel-control switch having malfunctioned twice
India-US trade deal
Quote left Quote right

PM is afraid to let me speak on Naravane, Epstein and how he has surrendered on tariffs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT