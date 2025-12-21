Palakkad mob lynching: Congress backs family’s Rs 25 lakh compensation demand, seeks SC/ST Act probe

A suspected case of mob lynching in Kerala’s Palakkad district has triggered political backlash and renewed demands for stricter legal action and compensation for the victim’s family.

The Congress and the family of Ramnarayan, a 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, have sought an investigation under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramnarayan was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday evening after being accused of theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ramnarayan’s brother said the family would not accept the body until their demands are met.

“My brother has two children. Our demand to the (Kerala) government is that the children should be provided immediate compensation of Rs 25 lakh,” he said.

He also said the family belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and demanded that the accused be charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He urged the government to invoke mob lynching charges and said the family had not received any assistance from the authorities so far.

Police said the post-mortem examination has been completed and the body is being kept at the mortuary of a government hospital in Palakkad. Five people have been arrested so far for allegedly assaulting Ramnarayan to death on suspicion of theft.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm. Ramnarayan was taken to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The case has drawn sharp reactions from Opposition leaders in the state. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, wrote to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking urgent financial assistance for the family.

Referring to the 2018 mob killing of a tribal youth, Madhu, in Attappady, Satheesan said taking the law into one’s own hands cannot be accepted.

“It is also not befitting a civilised society. Those responsible for the killing must be ensured punishment,” he said.

Satheesan alleged that Ramnarayan was subjected to a “mob trial” after being branded a thief and was brutally assaulted. He claimed police reached the spot only after four hours.

“Justice must be ensured for Ramnarayan, who lost his life after becoming a victim of a mob trial that has brought disgrace to Kerala,” he said.

AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal also condemned the incident and accused the Left government of failing to act against the spread of fear-based propaganda. He called for immediate compensation, dignified transport of the body, and strict action against all those involved.

“We stand with the family in this hour of grief,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

Calling the incident “beyond shocking”, the Alappuzha MP said, “it is deplorable how a society with a rich history of communal harmony like Kerala is seeing repeated instances of mob violence.”

He added, “The Kerala Government has displayed a completely lackadaisical attitude in curbing the spread of fear-based propaganda and unchecked rumour-mongering. They must answer for the lack of timely action and their complete failure in managing the law and order situation in the state.”