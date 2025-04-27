MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistani troops resort to unprovoked firing, violate ceasefire along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC

Published 27.04.25, 11:08 AM
Representational Image Shutterstock

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday and added Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively".

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

"On the intervening night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors," the officials said.

They said Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jammu And Kashmir Ceasefire
