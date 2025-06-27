Over 900 people placed under preventive restrictions in Sambhal ahead of Muharram

Authorities in Sambhal have placed over 900 persons under preventive restrictions ahead of Muharram to maintain peace and prevent any possible disturbances, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya told reporters on Friday.

Responding to questions from media persons, Pensiya said, "So far, more than 900 people have been bound under preventive action, and the verification of others is still underway. Anyone found attempting to create conflict or disrupt communal harmony will also be placed under similar restrictions. If they go on to cause trouble, their surety bonds will be forfeited."

He added that the amount of surety set varies depending on the person's past record and the potential threat they pose.

"It could be Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, or even Rs 5 lakh, depending on the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) assessment of the individual's background and previous involvement in disputes. Some are new names, while others have past records," he said.

The DM also confirmed that Section 163 (power of certain magistrates to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the BNSS has been invoked as part of the preventive measures.

