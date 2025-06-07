Sambhal violence: Posters of accused to be put up in other UP districts, say police

Posters of the absconding accused in the Sambhal violence will be put up in other districts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official has said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar told reporters late on Friday evening that properties of the accused wanted in the Sambhal violence will be attached. Besides, raids are being conducted at various places to arrest them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the accused whose posters were put up earlier were involved in gathering the crowd on November 24 last year, the SP said, adding that now their posters will be put up in the districts around Sambhal.

Referring to one of the accused whose poster will be put up, he said the man wears white kurta-pajama and sports a long beard. His photos will be circulated among the public and videos shared with various police stations.

The SP also said a total of 12 cases -- one in Moradabad and 11 in Sambhal -- were registered in connection with the communal violence that broke out in this Uttar Pradesh district on November 24 last year.

Chargesheets have been filed in 11 of the cases and it will be filed soon in the remaining one.

A total of 89 accused are in jail and their appeals have been rejected by a court.

Clashes between locals and security personnel broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.