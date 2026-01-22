Over 160 drug samples flagged ‘not of standard quality’ across India in December 2025

As many as 167 drug samples were flagged as “not of standard quality” (NSQ) across the country in December 2025, the Union health ministry said.

According to a monthly drug alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), central drug laboratories identified 74 samples manufactured by various firms as NSQ, while state drug testing laboratories found 93 samples that failed to meet prescribed quality standards.

The CDSCO publishes the list of NSQ and spurious drugs on its portal every month as part of routine regulatory surveillance.

“For December 2025, central drugs laboratories have identified 74 drug samples to be not of standard quality and state drugs testing laboratories have identified 93 drug samples as NSQ,” the statement said.

The ministry clarified that a drug sample is classified as NSQ when it fails to meet one or more specified quality parameters. Such failure is specific to the tested batch and “it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market,” the statement added.

Separately, seven drug samples were identified as spurious during the month. These included four samples from the North Zone (Ghaziabad) and one each from FDA Ahmedabad, Bihar and Maharashtra. The spurious drugs were manufactured by unauthorised entities using brand names owned by other companies.

“The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken as per the law,” the statement said.

The ministry said the identification of NSQ and spurious medicines is carried out regularly in coordination with state regulators to ensure such drugs are detected and removed from the market.