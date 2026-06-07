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regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 June 2026

Manipur security forces urge villagers to restrain youths amid tensions after Kangpokpi civilian killings

‘To prevent any spillover of recent violence in Kotlen, security forces undertook a combing operation on Saturday in areas around Litan, Mahadev and Sinakeithel,’ police say in a statement

PTI Published 07.06.26, 10:35 AM
Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026. PTI picture

Security forces have asked village authorities and civil society in Manipur's Ukhrul to sensitise youths to not get carried away by violent incidents in other districts, as they carried out a combing operation a day after three people were killed in a gun attack in Kangpokpi.

"To prevent any spillover of recent violence in Kotlen, security forces undertook a combing operation on Saturday in areas around Litan, Mahadev and Sinakeithel" and highway areas in Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district which shares boundaries with Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district," police said in a statement.

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The development came in the wake of the killing of three civilians in a gun attack at Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district on Friday.

Police said villages of both communities were patrolled jointly, and bunkers were traced and dismantled.

"Village authorities and civil society organisations were approached for their essential support and were assured of the presence of security forces in the area to ward off any threats", it said.

"They were also requested to sensitise their youths not to get carried away by incidents in other areas and indulge in violence near their villages," police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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