Indian man shot dead while delivering pizza order in Philadelphia, family says it was a ‘trap’

An Indian man, who was working as a pizza delivery driver, was shot dead inside a housing society in North Philadelphia of the United States (US) earlier this week, said officials on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha, who was reportedly from Hyderabad.

Kuncha, had been living in the US for nearly four years and was employed with a multinational company. To supplement his income, he worked part-time as a pizza delivery executive on weekends.

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According to a report by News18, Anshul received a delivery request on Saturday night and travelled to the specified location in Philadelphia. When he arrived, an unidentified assailant allegedly opened fire, shooting him multiple times in the head before fleeing.

Family members said none of Anshul’s belongings was taken, leading them to question the motive behind the killing. NDTV reports cited by the family stated that two masked men carrying backpacks were seen near the scene around the time of the attack.

The family also recalled that Anshul had previously been robbed in the US, losing his chain, phone and cash. However, they said he had never before encountered a life-threatening situation.

His sister, Tanvi, alleged that the delivery request had been deliberately designed to lure him to the location.

“He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," she said.

Following the shooting, the police arrived at the scene and found Kuncha. He was taken to the Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors around 1 am.

According to police, Kuncha delivered the pizza at a vacant unit of the society. Kuncha was caught by CCTV footage of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which showed him arriving at the society, while two people "wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack" continue to follow him.

The police have launched an investigation and found three spent shell casings from scene, which shows that the accused were likely standing "very, very close" to the victim. Kuncha's vehicle has also been discovered, the police said, adding that they found a bag and three pizza boxes inside the vacant unit.

As of now, no one has been held, and the police have said they looking for a lead.

Appealing for the early repatriation of his remains, Tanvi said, “My brother was a loving and joyful person. He had been in the US for nearly four years. We came to know that he was trapped through a fake pizza delivery request and was shot dead. Our only request is that his body be brought back to India as early as possible."

Tanvi said authorities had informed the family that the body could be released on Monday, but urged that the process be expedited so the last rites could be performed without delay. She also called for justice, saying the family does not suspect anyone in particular but wants those responsible identified and punished.

The Consulate General of India in New York has acknowledged the incident and stated that it is in touch with local authorities and the bereaved family, while extending all possible assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it said in a post on X.

The incident has triggered concern among members of the Telugu community in the United States and in Telangana, where relatives, friends and residents of Gundlapochampally are mourning Anshul’s death.