MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 June 2026

Nor’wester hits Bhubaneswar with heavy rain, uprooted trees and power cuts

Storm damages vehicles, floods low-lying areas and collapses trade fair tents as temperatures drop after week-long heatwave

Subhashish Mohanty Published 07.06.26, 07:10 AM
Bhubaneswar thunderstorm

Fire and rescue personnel remove an uprooted tree near Kalinga Stadium after the nor’wester swept through Bhubaneswar on Saturday Sourced by the Telegraph

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Bhubaneswar on Saturday afternoon, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles, disrupting power supply and causing waterlogging in several areas.

Several uprooted trees and branches blocked busy roads near Kalinga Stadium, Jaydev Vihar, Nayapalli police station, Old Town and other parts of the city. Hundreds of personnel from the Odisha Fire Services and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force were deployed to clear the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 12 vehicles were damaged when branches fell on them near Jaydev Vihar. Power supply was disrupted after the storm and several parts of the city remained without electricity for nearly six hours.

At Janata Maidan in Jaydev Vihar, tents erected for the upcoming international trade fair collapsed.

Low-lying areas, including Jaydev Vihar and Mancheswar, witnessed waterlogging. Several thatched houses were damaged after trees fell on them in Saliasahi, Sabarpalli and Pathabandahi Bastee.

The showers brought relief from the heatwave that had gripped the city for the past week. Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 40.7°C on Saturday, while the heat index touched 47°C.

Weather officials said monsoon was likely to reach the state within the next week.

The storm came a day after Odisha successfully hosted the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group Meeting in Puri from June 3 to June 5. The meeting, themed “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, brought together officials and experts from eight BRICS member countries — China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE — to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said: “Hosting this important international meeting provided Odisha with a valuable opportunity to showcase its globally recognised disaster management system.”

RELATED TOPICS

Nor'wester Odisha Bhubaneswar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US strikes Iranian coastal radar sites in response to Tehran's drone threat to Hormuz shipping

The US military believed the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a US official told Reuters. US Central Command said on X that the US then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, both on the Strait of Hormuz
Nitin Nabin.
Quote left Quote right

Some people sitting abroad assume they can give directions to the youths of India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT