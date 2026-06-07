At least 12 wounded in exchange of gunfire near Ohio festival, police search for suspects

At least a dozen people were wounded on Saturday in Toledo, Ohio, as two shooters traded gunfire, ​police said.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, police ‌said at a news conference. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, police said.

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The incident involved two individuals shooting at each other, police said. "I've ​been to a lot of scenes, but this is way ​over the top," police Lieutenant Dan Gerken told reporters at ⁠a press conference.

A search remains underway for any suspects in what ​police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan called a "pretty active" investigation. "We do have some ​evidence and we're following up on some leads," Heffernan said.

Investigators are talking to multiple people and reviewing camera footage, Gerken said. George Kral, director of public safety ​for Toledo, made a public plea for cell phone footage that ​can help the police find the suspects.

"I know there is information out there," Kral ‌said. "Please ⁠help us help you."

Officers were dispatched around 5:37 p.m. following a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival, the Toledo Police Department said in a Facebook post, adding that "many victims ​have been transported ​to nearby medical ⁠facilities for treatment."

Several hundred people were at the event, Kral said. "This is one of the most iconic ​festivals in Toledo, and it's a shame that something ​like this ⁠had to ruin it," he said.

Not including the Toledo incident, the Gun Violence Archive website has recorded 171 mass shootings in the United States ⁠this ​year. The site defines a mass shooting ​as an incident with at least four people injured by gunfire, excluding the shooter.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running over the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded.

Kevin Berry said he was sitting in the neighbourhood arboretum listening to live music with his friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out.

"Everybody hit the deck," he said.

When he looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet away from him. Police officers who were already on-site for the festival immediately responded to the scene.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the US Navy, said he walked around the area looking for potential victims who might need help.

He said he saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

"The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," he said.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

Berry described it as the "kick-off to Toledo's summer festival season."