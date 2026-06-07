Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi refuse security cover after Bihar government orders downgrade

Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi on Saturday sent back security personnel deployed at their Patna house in protest against the Samrat Choudhary government's decision to downgrade their Z-plus security cover following a threat assessment review.

Their son and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, joined the protest and also returned personnel assigned to him under his Y-category security cover.

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Later, a group of RJD workers and leaders armed with sticks gathered outside the family's 10 Circular Road residence, claiming they would provide security to the party's top leadership.

The security downgrade comes amid an escalating standoff between the Yadav family and the state government over the official bungalow occupied by Rabri, who is currently the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. Rabri has refused to vacate the residence despite repeated eviction notices and has challenged the chief minister to remove her "by force".

The family has declined to shift to a newly allotted bungalow, alleging that the government is targeting them for political reasons.

The Bihar government on Thursday downgraded Lalu and Rabri's Z-plus security cover after reviewing their threat perception. Under the revised arrangement, the number of security personnel has been reduced and the Bihar Special Armed Police personnel have replaced the central force commandos.

"The Samrat Choudhary government wants our leaders to be killed," RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav alleged while standing outside the residence. "We are trying to ensure their security on our own. Our leaders are being insulted repeatedly, whether in the name of security or accommodation," he told reporters.

Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi did not publicly comment on the protest. Leaders of the ruling alliance accused the RJD of resorting to "pressure politics".

Union textile minister Giriraj Singh said the security downgrade was based on a threat assessment. "The politics of pressure should be learned from Lalu's family. They are putting undue pressure on the government. This is a democracy, not a monarchy," he said.

Rohini Acharya, the couple's Singapore-based daughter, alleged that the decision to withdraw the security cover was driven by a "malicious intent" to endanger the family.

"Given that there is no point in retaining a mere facade of security after such a reduction, Rabri Devi ji has decided to send the security personnel back from her official residence," Acharya posted on X, urging RJD supporters to gather outside the 10 Circular Road residence in large numbers.