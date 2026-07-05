Maharashtra TET paper leak: Three more arrested, total accused in custody rises to 10

The Maharashtra police have arrested three more persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to 10, officials said on Sunday.

A state-appointed Special Investigation Team on Friday arrested Nareshkumar Mahore, Sanjaykumar Sharma, and Babulal Kushwaha, all employees of an Agra-based private printing firm, a police official said.

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The trio allegedly smuggled question papers out of a secure facility during the printing process. Police also recovered three live cartridges from Sharma.

They were brought to Bhiwandi in Thane district, where the alleged paper leak first came to light, on Saturday. A magistrate remanded them to police custody until July 9.

With the latest arrests, ten individuals have been taken into custody so far, said police.

The SIT is currently tracking financial and digital trails to apprehend the suspected kingpins, Bijendra Kumar Gupta and Sonukumar Kishanlal, the official said.

The TET 2026 was postponed on June 27, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.

The SIT uncovered that the racket was spread across Delhi, Agra, Bihar, and Haryana. The investigation previously led to the arrest of Suman Kumari Gupta, the wife of the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Gupta, from Patna, after call records and financial trails linked her to him.

The TET paper leak, which followed the national scandal caused by the leak of the NEET-UG paper, has affected nearly 6 lakh candidates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.