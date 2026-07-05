Hindi to be introduced as official language in Assam Assembly, says Speaker

Hindi will be introduced as an official language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, alongside Assamese, English and Bodo from the Budget Session starting Monday, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dass said the decision was taken at the general purpose committee meeting held a day ago.

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"The meeting was held on Saturday. It was decided that along with Assamese, English and Bodo, Hindi will be introduced as an official language in the Assembly," he said.

"Since Hindi is a 'Rashtra Bhasa', as a sign of respect for it we have decided to introduce it in the House," the Speaker added.

Dass also said the committee had decided to rename ALA TV, which streams the proceedings of the Assembly, as 'Assam Bidhan Sabha TV'.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed speculation that Bodo would be withdrawn as an official language in the Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had been informed by the Speaker that there was no proposal to discontinue the use of Bodo in the Assembly.

He said Bodo language is an inseparable part of Assam’s rich cultural heritage and identity, adding, "It carries the history, traditions, and aspirations of the Bodo community and enriches the vibrant diversity that defines our state." "The government of Assam is fully committed to preserving and promoting the Bodo language. We will continue to make every possible effort to support its growth and ensure that it continues to flourish for generations to come," the chief minister added.

Bodo is among the official languages included in Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. It was notified as an Associate Official Language of the Assembly through the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Act, 2020. PTI SSG SSG MNB

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