MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 January 2025

Omar doing everything to normalise Article 370 revocation that broke up J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

In a post on X, Mehbooba said Abdullah's conduct has been so different from that of her father's, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former chief minister

PTI Published 13.01.25, 09:48 PM
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti File

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of doing "everything" to normalise the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said Abdullah's conduct has been so different from that of her father's, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Difference between a shortsighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti sahab's vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs.

"Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease & normalise Delhi's unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved & robbed J&K of its special status," Mehbooba said in the post.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why parents of RG Kar victim will move the Supreme Court before the trial court’s verdict

The rape and murder of the young trainee doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital had sparked protests by doctors across India in general and Bengal and Kolkata in particular
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Is the government not feeling ashamed? Hasn’t the respect of the country fallen along with the rupee?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT