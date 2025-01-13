Omar doing everything to normalise Article 370 revocation that broke up J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of doing "everything" to normalise the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said Abdullah's conduct has been so different from that of her father's, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former chief minister.

"Difference between a shortsighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti sahab's vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs.

"Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease & normalise Delhi's unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved & robbed J&K of its special status," Mehbooba said in the post.

