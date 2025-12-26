Six Maoists including top leader Ganesh Uike killed in Odisha anti-Maoist operation

Six Maoists, including CPI(Maoist) central committee member Ganesh Uike, were gunned down by security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday.

Among those killed were two women. The encounter, seen as a major breakthrough in the state’s anti-Maoist operations, took place under the Chakapada police station limits on the Kandhamal-Ganjam border.

Uike, 69, carried a bounty of ₹1.1 crore and had been active in Maoist ranks for nearly three decades. He was considered one of the most wanted leaders in the country and was allegedly involved in several attacks on security personnel and infrastructure in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police sources said he was the key planner behind the 2013 Jhiram Ghati massacre in Chhattisgarh that claimed the lives of several senior Congress leaders.

Initially, Odisha DGP Y.B. Khurania had confirmed the death of four Maoists in the encounter. However, the Union home minister’s office later updated the toll to six, describing it as a “significant milestone towards a Naxal-free Bharat”.

“In a major operation in Kandhamal, Odisha, six Naxalites, including central committee member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far. With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before March 31, 2026,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Ganesh, also known as Chamur, was originally from Nalgonda district in Telangana and had been inducted into the CPI(Maoist) central committee two years ago. He is believed to have played a key role in coordinating Maoist activities in Odisha, Andhra and Telangana, recruiting new cadres, training them in guerrilla tactics and expanding the group’s influence.

“Based on input from the Special Intelligence Wing (SIW), a joint operation involving 23 teams was launched in Chakapad PS area and adjoining Rambha forest range in Ganjam. The teams included 20 Special Operations Group (SOG) units of the Odisha Police, two CRPF units and one BSF unit,” said a Kandhamal police statement.

Director-general of police Khurania said: “Our inspector-general led the operation. This success reflects the dedication of our forces. Those killed were senior Maoist cadres active in Kandhamal. We are committed to eradicating Maoist presence from Odisha by March 2026.”

The DGP added that this successful encounter followed the recent surrender of 22 Maoists in Malkangiri district, who collectively carried rewards worth over ₹2 crore. Their surrender, he said, helped facilitate the latest offensive targeting Uike.

Appealing to remaining Maoist cadres, Khurania said: “We urge Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream. The state government is ready to ensure their rehabilitation and reintegration.”

Security forces recovered two INSAS rifles and one .303 rifle from the site of the encounter.

Police and intelligence officials termed Ganesh Uike’s death a turning point in Odisha’s fight against Maoism, particularly in curbing radical activities and weakening organisational strength in southern and central districts.