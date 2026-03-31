Omar Abdullah questions withdrawal of security from NC headquarters after attack on Farooq

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday criticised the withdrawal of security from the National Conference (NC) headquarters in Srinagar, calling the move “incomprehensible” weeks after an assassination attempt on party president Farooq Abdullah.

The issue triggered a brief but heated discussion in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with members across party lines raising concerns over security arrangements for political leaders.

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Speaking to reporters outside the House, Omar Abdullah said the ‘Nawai Subuh’ complex has been left without any security cover despite frequent visits by Farooq Abdullah.

"The security at NC headquarters has not been reduced, but completely withdrawn," he said. "That in itself is surprising, because it has barely been weeks since the attack on Farooq Abdullah. At the time, everyone said it should not have happened, and it is a matter of concern."

On March 11, Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped a point-blank shooting at a wedding function in Jammu.

Questioning the decision, the chief minister said, "Farooq Sahib visits that office two to three times a week. What is the compulsion? What is the reason that it had to be removed? If we come to know from the administration, it would be good."

The matter was raised during Zero Hour by NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi and was supported by legislators across parties, including NC members Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, Salman Sagar and Javid Hassan Baig, Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, and BJP’s S. S. Slathia.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the concerns expressed in the House required urgent attention.

"The message from this House is loud and clear: if you do not want to provide security, then declare Jammu and Kashmir a risk-free state. But a pick-and-choose approach has no merit. We are not speaking against any institution or the Lieutenant Governor; we are speaking against the system," he said.

Referring to the recent attack, he added, "if you are withdrawing security to his office, what message are you sending to the people?"

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said security should not be provided selectively.

"It must be ensured objectively, keeping in view the sacrifices made by leaders across parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Any arbitrary withdrawal or reduction of security is inappropriate, and agencies must act fairly to strengthen democracy," he said.

He added that the issue had been raised by members across party lines and was expected to come to the notice of the lieutenant governor.

The Assembly had earlier unanimously condemned the March 11 attack on Farooq Abdullah, describing it as a “glaring security lapse” and a “disgrace to humanity”, with several members calling for a judicial inquiry.