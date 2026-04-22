MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Met department issues yellow alert for Delhi as temperatures likely to hover over 40° Celsius

According to the forecasts, mainly clear skies are expected to persist throughout the day, with the possibility of heat wave conditions at isolated parts of the city and strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph during the day

PTI Published 22.04.26, 10:46 AM
People take a walk at Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Monday, April 20, 2026.

People take a walk at Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Monday, April 20, 2026. PTI picture.

The national capital saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature on Wednesday, with the maximum expected to remain around 41-43 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of a possible heat wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the forecasts, mainly clear skies are expected to persist throughout the day, with the possibility of heat wave conditions at isolated parts of the city and strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph during the day.

Similar weather conditions have been predicted for the next two days as well. A yellow alert remains in place till Friday.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This is 1.1 degrees below the normal and a 1.1 degree rise from the day before.

Other weather stations recorded an increase in the minimum temperature as well. Palam recorded a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius, a 2.4 degree rise from the day before; Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 20.6 degrees, a 1.8 degree rise; and Ayanagar recorded a 2.3 degree rise from Tuesday, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast the maximum temperature for the day to remain around 41-43 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city deteriorated back to the poor category and was logged at 216 (poor) at 9 am on Wednesday, compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 177 (moderate) recorded at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has, however, forecast the AQI to improve to the moderate category again by Wednesday evening and remain so in the next few days.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump extends Iran ceasefire, maintains US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

US President says in a statement on social media that the U.S. agrees to a request by Pakistani mediators 'to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other'
Amit Shah addresses the public meeting in Sukna on Tuesday. 
Quote left Quote right

Tea gardens will not be sold off; we will rejuvenate them and revive the tea industry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT