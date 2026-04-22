‘Project Hail Mary’ puppeteer James Ortiz eligible for the Oscars for bringing Rocky to life

Project Hail Mary’s adorable alien scientist Rocky is eligible for the Oscars.

James Ortiz, a stage performer and master puppeteer, brought Ryan Gosling’s spider-like alien sidekick to life in the blockbuster sci-fi film through intricate puppetry and vocal performance.

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Fans and awards enthusiasts expect Project Hail Mary to compete at the Oscars in multiple categories including best picture, and director for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

As per Variety, Ortiz’s work is eligible for Academy Award consideration in acting categories, based on current rules. Additionally, his work is eligible for the Actor Awards, where puppeteers are recognised under SAG-AFTRA jurisdiction.

The US-based entertainment portal also reported that under the Golden Globes’ existing rules, Ortiz’s work will not be eligible. He stands a chance of getting nominated at the Critics Choice Awards as they have no explicit guidelines that would exclude him.

Ortiz would also be eligible at the BAFTAs as they are the only awards ceremony to ever nominate an animated voice-acting performance: Eddie Murphy in Shrek (2001) for best supporting actor.

The Special Achievement Award of The Academy was introduced in 1972 to recognise exceptional accomplishments that don’t fit into the standard competitive categories, most often in areas like visual effects, sound, or technical innovation. It was created to ensure groundbreaking work — especially achievements tied to a single film — could still be honoured even if no regular category existed or if the achievement stood apart from usual nominations.

The segment began with artists L.B. Abbott and A.D. Flowers for the visual effects of the disaster epic The Poseidon Adventure (1972). One of the most memorable recipients is sound designer Ben Burtt, who received a Special Achievement Award for creating the alien R2-D2 in Star Wars.

Over time, as the Oscars expanded and formalised categories (for example, adding competitive awards for visual effects and sound), the need for this special award decreased, and it has been given only sporadically rather than annually.

At present, it is rarely awarded, with the Academy relying more on established categories and other honorary recognitions.

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz and Lionel Boyce. The film hit theatres in India on March 26.

Project Hail Mary emerged as a massive box office success, grossing over USD 538 million worldwide against a USD 248 million gross budget). In India, the sci-fi hit crossed Rs 73.50 crore net.