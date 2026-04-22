Pakistan's global respectability now reflects PM Modi's foreign policy failure: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of a foreign policy failure on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, alleging that Pakistan, once isolated after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has now gained global respectability.

The opposition party also called for a reset in the government's foreign policy, while claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unlikely to do so.

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In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said April 22 will always remain a day of pain and anguish for Indians.

"Exactly a year ago, the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan took place in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. We also recall the bravery of the young local ponywallah who was shot dead while trying to save a tourist," Ramesh said.

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir admitted it was an intelligence failure, he claimed.

"It is not clear what action was taken on this admission, even though the killers themselves were brought to justice a few months later," Ramesh said.

Pakistan stood isolated after it had carried out the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008, he said.

"Its (Pakistan) economy continues to be in shambles, dependent on largesse from external donors. Separatist movements are deeply entrenched in its polity and society. Its politics is dysfunctional and it is the Army that is calling the shots in the country," Ramesh said.

"Yet today, that very same failed state whose army chief had made inflammatory and communally provocative statements just a few days prior to the deadly deed, has now acquired a new global respectability," he said.

"In many ways, this reflects the complete failure of the substance of the Prime Minister's foreign policy and the self-glorifying style of his diplomatic engagement," Ramesh alleged.

"Should he reset? Of course, yes. Will he reset? Most certainly he will not," the Congress leader said.

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military offensive in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.