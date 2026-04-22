Garrison Kashmir on Pahalgam anniversary: Sniffer dogs around Dal Lake, security beefed up

An uneasy security establishment is leaving nothing to chance in Kashmir on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday, ramping up security measures through heavy deployments and intensified frisking in large parts of the Valley.

An officer in Srinagar said the measures were preventive in nature, but they reflected an underlying concern within the administration that was caught off guard last year when militants carried out the attack on tourists at Baisaran in Pahalgam, killing 25 visitors and a local ponywala.

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Major tourist attractions, including Srinagar, on Tuesday wore a tense look, marked by intensified patrols, drone surveillance and increased frisking.

Security forces stopped public transport at several places, asking passengers to disembark for checks, in scenes reminiscent of the early 1990s.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service at Dalgate around the Dal Lake to look for suspicious materials.

Police and other security forces recently held a series of meetings to evaluate preparedness and ensure an incident-free anniversary.

An official spokesman said Kashmir police chief V.K. Birdi had emphasised the need to “further strengthen the existing security frameworkand optimise deployment of personnel at critical and sensitive locations”.

“Birdi directed officers to intensify surveillance on anti-national elements and enhance area domination in their respective jurisdictions,” he said.

Directions have also been issued to maintain strict vigil on social media platforms “to curb the spread of misinformation that could adversely impact public safety and order”.

“IGP Kashmir also called for intensified cordon and search operations, particularly in sensitive areas across the Valley and along National Highways,” the spokesperson said.

Anantnag senior superintendent of police Amod Ashok Nagpure on Tuesday visited Pahalgam to review the arrangements “along the (Amarnath) Yatra route and assess the safety measures in place for pilgrims and tourists. The two-month Yatra will start on July 3.

The police said Nagpure inspected key points along the route, interacted with officers on duty and stressed the importance of ensuring smooth movement and secure facilities for pilgrims and visitors.

“Ensuring the safety, security and convenience of pilgrims and tourists remains the top priority,” he said.

An official said the government had taken a slew of measures to reassure tourists, including the assigning of unique QR codes to thousands of service providers such as ponywalas and vendors that contain police-verified personal details that tourists can scan to confirm their authenticity.

Last year’s attack dealt a crushing blow to Kashmir’s tourism, and there has only been a partial recovery over the months, largely owing to the efforts of the Omar Abdullah government and tourism players.

Ruling National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the Pahalgam attack was a major setback for Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to pay tribute to all those who were martyred there, including the boy (local tourist guide) who stood up against them (militants),” he said.