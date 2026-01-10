Odisha launches website to sell bamboo items

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday announced the online sale of bamboo products of the state through a dedicated website — www.odishabamboohaat. com.

The move will boost the sale of bamboo items manufactured by local artisans at the national and international level, it said.

The announcement was made by Odisha minister for forest, environment and climate change, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, at the National Bamboo Conclave 2026. The conclave aims at transforming Odisha’s bamboo sector into a cornerstone of the state’s green economy.

Organised by the One Future Foundation, the one-day event brought together over 200 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainable design experts, to discuss the vast potential of bamboo as a renewable resource and a driver of rural prosperity.

Addressing the gathering, the forest minister emphasised that the programme was not just a meeting but a collective effort to give a powerful shape to the state's bamboo industry. “The exchange of knowledge among participants would propel Odisha’s rural economy to new heights, leveraging bamboo to create sustainable livelihoods,” the minister said.

The primary objectives of the conclave included enhancing the understanding of bamboo’s diverse uses in daily life and its contribution to global sustainable development goals. The technical sessions focused on government policy frameworks, engineered bamboo technologies, and the strengthening of the supply value chain.

The event also served as a vital networking hub, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders to foster a more resilient bamboo ecosystem.

The conclave focused on bamboo as a green resource, highlighting its critical role in sustainable development, rural livelihoods, environmental conservation and green economic growth. Experts emphasised that bamboo is not only an eco-friendly raw material but also a major source of income and employment, particularly for rural and tribal communities.

The conclave also underlined the need for skill development and capacity building for artisans and entrepreneurs, strengthening bamboo-based micro and small enterprises, expanding market links, promoting innovation and value addition in bamboo products and encouraging sustainable harvesting and scientific cultivation.

“Bamboo-based artisans, women’s self-help groups and micro-entrepreneurs in Odisha are contributing significantly to the rural economy by developing value-added products, handicrafts and eco-friendly alternatives,” an official said.