Odisha launches statewide crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling after trader killing

The Odisha government has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling, intensifying police raids and warning that properties of those involved will be confiscated.

The raids come in the wake of attacks on cattle traders reported from different parts of the state. In the most recent incident, a 28-year-old Muslim youth was beaten to death in Balasore district last week. The government believes that cracking down on illegal cattle trade will also help contain such violence.

Issuing a stern warning, fisheries and animal resources development minister Gokulananda Mallik said: “No leniency will be shown to people involved in illegal cattle smuggling. We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance for the cow mafia.”

“I urge the mafia to mend its ways. There is still time. Under the BJP government, such illegal activities will not be tolerated. We have instructed the police to act sternly. Raids will be intensified with high security at smuggling points. We will ensure the harshest punishment for those involved in the illegal trade,” the minister said.

In a veiled attack on the previous BJD government, Mallik said the perpetrators were operating freely earlier.

“The present government will not allow it. The Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, is already in place, and we are focusing on implementing it more strongly to ensure strict action against offenders,” he added.

The Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, refers to the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, which bans cow slaughter in Odisha, allowing exceptions only with verification of a veterinary certificate.

The Odisha police since Saturday have been conducting raids on houses and properties of organised cattle traders at around 46 locations across five districts — Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Khurda.

“We decided to destroy the illegal racket involved in cow smuggling after a police team was attacked by traders a year back. Since then, we have been working on it and collecting information about their network. Based on intelligence inputs, the raids were conducted. We had also received legal sanction with court approval,” said Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu.

During the raids, police seized cash worth ₹1.52 crore, gold weighing 1.131kg and silver weighing 3.80kg. A total of 46 vehicles, including 23 two-wheelers, were also seized, along with several mobile phones and wristwatches.

“The objective behind the action is to dismantle the network of cow traders,” police said.

The state government has decided to confiscate properties under provisions of Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Sources said the highest single cash seizure — ₹60 lakh — was made from Sheikh Rajan alias Tazuddin in Bhadrak district.

As per the state government’s report, more than 220 incidents related to cow transportation and slaughter have come to the government’s notice over the last

four years.