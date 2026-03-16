Cuttack hospital fire kills 10 patients, 11 staff injured; Odisha CM orders judicial probe

At least 10 patients were killed after a fire broke out in the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the early hours of Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said after visiting the facility. Eleven hospital staff members were also injured while rescuing patients during the incident.

The fire erupted between 2.30 am and 3 am in the trauma care ICU of the state-run hospital, where critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Officials said 23 patients were present in the trauma care ICU, an adjacent ICU and ward at the time of the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that several patients had to be evacuated during the emergency, Majhi said seven patients died in the fire while three others succumbed to burns or suffocation during the rescue operation.

Police officials and fire service vehicles at the site after a major fire erupted in an ICU in the state government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, in Cuttack, Odisha, Monday, March 16, 2026.

"A total of 10 patients have died in the incident," Majhi told reporters.

The chief minister said the fire was likely caused by a short circuit and announced a judicial probe into the incident. He also directed the director general of fire services to personally investigate the matter.

“I direct the Fire Service DG to personally visit SCB Medical College and Hospital and ensure fire compliance,” Majhi said.

Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital soon after the blaze was reported and managed to douse the flames after a rescue operation. Firefighters, hospital staff, police personnel and attendants helped shift patients from the affected ICU to other departments of the hospital.

Majhi, accompanied by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, reviewed the situation at the hospital and visited injured patients undergoing treatment.

"I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients and staff," he said.

The chief minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased patient.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi meets an injured after a major fire erupted in an ICU in the state government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, in Cuttack, Odisha, Monday, March 16, 2026.

According to Majhi, 11 medical officials who took part in the rescue operation suffered injuries while helping evacuate patients and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“After assuming the office, I had given instructions to the concerned department to make all medical facility firefighting ready, and I had also directed them to take necessary action in this regard,” he said.

He added that the state government had allocated Rs 320 crore in the 2025–26 budget for improving fire safety in government medical facilities, while another Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for the 2026–27 financial year.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the tragedy and condoled the loss of lives.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He is expected to visit the hospital, according to a communication from his office.