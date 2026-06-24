Odisha farmer's suicide row: Family blames failure to sell paddy, officials cite domestic rift

A farmer in Odisha's Nuapada district ended his life after allegedly being unable to sell his paddy at a mandi despite receiving a procurement token, a charge denied by the district administration.

The district collector claimed that the man committed suicide over domestic issues.

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Nepal Majhi (45) of Jadamunda village had consumed poison on Monday and died while undergoing treatment at a district hospital, police said.

His family claimed that the farmer was frustrated for not being able to sell his paddy at the government mandi despite getting the token.

Nuapada district collector Madhusudan Dash expressed concern over the death of the farmer, but rejected the allegation that Majhi committed suicide over a paddy procurement issue.

"The farmer was issued a token to sell his 30 quintals of paddy, and it was valid till June 30. He consumed poison on June 22, eight days before the expiry of his token. Preliminary inquiry reveals that he took the extreme step due to a domestic quarrel," the collector told PTI.

The collector said the administration has already disbursed Rs 50,000 to the deceased farmer's family as fiscal aid, and his paddy would be procured before the expiry of the token's validity.

The farmer's family members and villagers blocked National Highway-353 in Komna, demanding justice.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD formed a high-level fact-finding team to investigate the circumstances leading to the farmer's death.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Prasanna Acharya, will head the fact-finding team, which will meet the family members of the deceased farmer on Wednesday.

"The state’s BJP government has failed to address farmers' issues, forcing them to commit suicide," alleged BJD vice-president Sanjay Kumar Das Burma.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.