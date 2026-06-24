MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to appear before MeitY review committee over X account blocking

The development comes as Dipke leads a fifth-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar seeking Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam irregularities and NEET paper-leak controversy

PTI Published 24.06.26, 11:48 AM
CJP protest at Delhi\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. PTI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said he would appear before a review committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in connection with the withholding of the group's X account, even as the party's protest at Jantar Mantar entered its fifth day.

According to reports, the ministry had directed Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on Wednesday for a hearing regarding the government's decision to block the CJP's account on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming his attendance, Dipke said in a post on X, "Today at 3 PM, I will personally appear before the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029."

The development assumes significance as Dipke has been spearheading a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper-leak controversy. The protest entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with Dipke refusing to leave the site.

The digital satirical outfit gained widespread attention soon after its launch on May 16 amid a controversy over remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which were widely interpreted as comparing unemployed youths to "cockroaches".

The group's original X handle was withheld in India on May 21. It later returned to the platform under a new account named "Cockroach is Back".

On Tuesday, protesters organised a "diaper donation drive" as part of their campaign seeking Pradhan's resignation. Later in the evening, Dipke shared a video from the protest site showing demonstrators waving diapers and chanting "Go Pradhan Go".

The CJP has maintained that its agitation will continue until the Union minister steps down.

RELATED TOPICS

Cockroach Janta Party
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New pilot licence proposal cuts aircraft flying hours, relies more on simulators

Under the proposed plan, cadets would complete 100 to 120 hours in training aircraft, including at least 20 hours solo, compared with at least 200 hours under India's existing rules
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT