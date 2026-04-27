Ladakh groups seek direct, decision-level talks with Amit Shah, call May 22 sub-committee meeting 'inadequate'

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has asked for direct, “decision-level” talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Ladakh next week, calling the scheduled May 22 sub-committee meeting “inadequate”.

The statement came after Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a sub-committee meeting with representatives of Ladakh groups. The last such meeting took place in early February.

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LAB, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been in talks with the Centre since 2021 over a four-point agenda, including statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards.

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“LAB discussed in detail the upcoming visit of Home Minister to Ladakh (on April 30) alongside the announcement of a sub-committee meeting for May 22…the issue of Ladakh has been dragging on for the past five to six years and needs to be resolved,” said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He questioned the purpose of another sub-committee meeting.

“It is well understood that discussions at the sub-committee level -- meaning at the level of secretaries -- do not involve decision-making authorities. Therefore, there is a concern that even if this meeting takes place on May 22, four months after the last one in February, and still no decision is reached, another four months may pass, and the entire year could go by without any resolution. That is why all our members have suggested that since the Home Minister is himself visiting Ladakh, he should chair a meeting with the LAB and the KDA," he said.

Wangchuk said some members had earlier been told that the home minister could chair such meetings in Ladakh.

"In fact, some of our members who attended earlier meetings in Delhi have also shared that during their interactions with him, the Home Minister had assured Ladakh’s leadership that he would personally chair such meetings and even consider holding them in Ladakh,” he said.

Ashraf Barcha of LAB said discussions at the sub-committee level have run their course.

“Now is the time for decisions. We believe that since the Home Minister is visiting Ladakh -- which is a matter of great happiness for all of us -- this opportunity should be utilised. If he could hold a joint meeting here with Ladakh’s leadership under the High-Powered Committee framework, it would be very beneficial. It would also help in boosting the confidence of the people here,” he said.

Wangchuk also spoke about steps needed to restore trust. “It is not just about revoking the NSA against me… but also about addressing and rectifying the wrongs that have taken place last September to rebuild public trust. Revoking cases and announcing compensation will help confidence-building among the people before the home minister’s tour.”

He had been detained under the National Security Act on September 26 and was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14 after the government revoked his detention.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said the group and KDA are on the same page.

“Our clear position is that a sub-committee meeting is completely meaningless. If no decisions can be taken and there is nothing new left to discuss, then what is the point? Our demands are already very clear—the four-point agenda. At the very least, the government should clarify what it is willing to offer,” he said.

He added that the Centre should state its position clearly. “So far, it has not explicitly stated that it will not provide these. If not these, then what is the alternative? The government should at least spell that out,” he said.

LAB leaders said they came to know about the visit and the May 22 meeting through the Lieutenant Governor’s communication.

Amit Shah is scheduled to reach Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit. He will pay respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on Buddha Purnima on May 1.