MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Nuclear Power Corporation of India invites proposals to set up small nuclear reactors

The nuclear power operator said BSRs can provide a sustainable solution for decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries

PTI Published 31.12.24, 09:03 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

India's nuclear power operator NPCIL on Tuesday invited proposals from the industry to set up 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors for captive use, replacing the existing coal-fired thermal power plants used by the steel, aluminium, copper and cement industries.

Bharat Small Reactors are 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) with an impeccable safety and excellent performance record, which are compact and tailored for captive use, according to a statement from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

ADVERTISEMENT

"NPCIL has today invited Request for Proposals (RFP) from visionary Indian industries for setting up 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) for captive use," said the statement.

The nuclear power operator said BSRs can provide a sustainable solution for decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.

It would also help these industries secure economic benefits resulting from savings in carbon emission related taxes, thus increasing competitiveness of their products in the global markets, the statement said.

The government plans to deploy 40-50 of these nuclear reactors over the next decade in partnership with the private sector. This is part of the 220-megawatt BSR that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had unveiled in her budget speech in July.

"In line with the announcement in the 2024-25 Union budget, BSRs are planned to be set up with private capital, within the existing legal framework and approved business models," the NPCIL said.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) refer to a newly developed and upcoming class of land-based nuclear fission reactors, which can be built and fabricated in specialised factories and can be assembled on site.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nuclear Power
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC protests: Students slam police, Bihar govt, demand re-exam for all

State civil service aspirants in Bihar protest against what they call exam irregularities and condemn police action on protesters on Sunday
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

If CM Biren Singh can say sorry to people of Manipur, why can't PM Modi go there and apologise?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT