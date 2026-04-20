26 candidates secure perfect 100 in JEE-Main: NTA

Twenty-six candidates have bagged a perfect 100 NTA score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday.

Twenty-four candidates had achieved the feat in 2025.

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While over 13 lakh candidates had appeared in the first edition of the crucial exam in January, more than 10 lakh candidates had appeared in the second edition in April. Over eight lakh common candidates appeared in both sessions.

Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, five each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana followed by four from Rajasthan, three from Delhi and two each from Maharashtra and Haryana.

One candidate each from Chandigarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat have achieved the feat.

All 26 candidates are male.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

"The NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one shift. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift of examinees.

"The NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official explained.