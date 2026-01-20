Not just beaches: Goa begins work on ghat aarti project to boost religious tourism

The Goa government has begun work on developing a ‘ghat aarti’ facility on the banks of the River Mandovi at Naroa in North Goa, aiming to boost religious tourism by modelling the site on riverfronts such as Haridwar, Varanasi and Nashik.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told the Goa legislative assembly that the proposed ‘ghat aarti’ at Naroa village could emerge as a major attraction for pilgrims as well as tourists visiting the state.

Naroa village, located along the Mandovi, is home to the Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple, which was rebuilt by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and remains an important religious site in the region.

In a written reply during the recently concluded winter session of the state assembly, Khaunte said a work order worth Rs 10.85 crore has been issued for the project. Construction began on October 1, 2025, and is scheduled to be completed by May 29.

The project is part of the state government’s broader effort to diversify Goa’s tourism offerings beyond its beaches.

He said that the project has been awarded to M/s IB Construction, with a completion period of 240 days, excluding the monsoon season.

The proposed 'ghat aarti' facility is expected to strengthen religious tourism in the state and add a new spiritual landmark along Goa's riverfronts, he said.