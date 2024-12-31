Nobody will be spared in sarpanch murder case; won't tolerate 'gunda raj': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that nobody will be spared in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed, and warned that 'gunda raj' will not be tolerated.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said he had a telephonic conversation with Deshmukh's brother and assured him that justice will prevail in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

"I spoke with the brother of late Santosh Deshmukh and told him that he should not be worried. Until the guilty are hanged to death, the police will continue to do their duty," the chief minister said.

"All individuals involved in the Beed case will face prosecution. We will not tolerate 'gunda raj' (rule of criminals). Those trying to take law into their own hands or extort residents will face strict consequences. The police are currently pursuing the suspects who are at large. Nobody will be spared. We will find them," he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune. Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case.

The CM said that rigorous action will be taken against all the culprits involved in the case.

"Come what may, all the culprits will be found out," he said.

When asked about what charges have been invoked against Karad, Fadnavis said, "The police will provide updates on the charges and evidence against the suspects. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is handling the case without any external pressure." When asked about Karad's allegation that the action against him was politically motivated, Fadnavis said, "If there is any evidence, nobody will be spared. However, I am not indulging in politics. The murderers of Santosh Deshmukh should be punished...That is most important to me." Opposition parties have accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde -- who belongs to Beed -- of having close links with Karad, and demanded his resignation to enable an impartial probe.

Speaking to reporters earlier, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who represents the Ashti constituency in Beed district, thanked Fadnavis for "cornering" Karad, leading to his surrender.

"Fadnavis took strong steps so that Karad was left with no option but to surrender before the police. Fadnavis seized various properties belonging to him, which cornered him further," he said.

"The police have sought permission from the court to attach and seize various properties of the accused persons. Once this process is done in one week's period, it will be a major achievement," he said.

When asked about various charges invoked against Karad and other accused persons, Dhas said all of them should face the charge of culpable homicide.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.