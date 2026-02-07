No safety measures at Delhi Jal Board excavation site where man fell to death, says FIR

A 25-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle plunged into a 15-feet-deep pit dug on a road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, with police finding that no safety measures were in place at the site.

According to the FIR registered by Delhi police, there was no barricading, warning signage or security guard deployed near the pit, which had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its contractor for sewer-related work on Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School.

“There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road,” the FIR said.

Police said a spot inspection conducted after the accident showed that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work but failed to ensure basic safety arrangements to alert commuters.

“The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to commuters,” the FIR said.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee residing in Rohini, was returning home in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the incident occurred. His motorcycle fell into the open pit, causing him fatal injuries.

He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital early Friday morning, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Following the incident, Delhi Police registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor involved in the project and officials of the Delhi Jal Board. The investigation is ongoing.