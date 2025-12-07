'No proper exits': survivors recount Goa blaze; Nightclub owners, organisers and manager booked

Police registered an FIR against two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, its manager, and event organisers after a devastating fire claimed 25 lives and detained the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, a senior official said on Sunday.

Authorities said the blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane, a busy party venue in Arpora village about 25 kilometres from Panaji, left most victims trapped in thick smoke as they struggled to escape through narrow doors.

Police identified the deceased as four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identities of seven others have yet to be confirmed.

The club, which opened last year, was hosting a performance when the fire began.

A survivor, Riya, said fireworks were set off while dancers were performing, which she believes may have triggered the fire. “There was complete chaos and a stampede-like situation,” she said, describing how people left their phones and shoes behind as smoke filled the building.

A senior police officer said an FIR had been registered against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. A case was also filed against the club’s manager and the event organisers.

Police detained Roshan Redkar, the sarpanch of the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, who had issued a trade licence for the premises in 2013.

Redkar said the club was run by Saurav Luthra, who had been embroiled in a dispute with his partner. “We had inspected the premises and found they did not have permission to construct the club,” he said, adding that the demolition notice issued by the panchayat had been stayed by officials of the Directorate of Panchayats.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he had ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and assign responsibility.

District officials later visited the ‘Romeo Lane’ shack at Vagator beach, which is linked to the promoters of the nightclub. The shack, reportedly built illegally on government land, was sealed following the inspection.

According to fire officials, many victims died of suffocation as the smoke-filled rooms rapidly overwhelmed those trapped inside. Riya said there were 80 to 90 people inside the club when the flames erupted. “God saved me,” she said.

Amin Manocha, a friend of one of the survivors who lost three family members, said the tragedy exposed serious lapses. “It is a complete lack of management. There were no safety licences. I wonder how the club was allowed to function,” he said. “There were no proper exits.”