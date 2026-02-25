Bhopal senior citizen killed in collision with speeding Thar driven by youth in Goa

A tourist from Bhopal was killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV), allegedly driven by a 19-year-old visitor who was later arrested, hit his car in North Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Assagao village on Monday, said police when the SUV rammed into a Hyundai i20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagatram Sharma, 65, suffered serious injuries when a Mahindra Thar driven by Shaurya Goyal, a Delhi resident, hit one side of the hatchback carrying him and his family, police said.

“There was a woman driving the Thar, the vehicle was speeding and it crashed into the white hatchback. I helped the victims from the vehicle. There was an elderly man who was severely injured, especially on the head and skull," a local and eyewitness told Hindustan Times.

Videos posted on social media shortly after the accident show a young man stepping out of the Thar, calling somebody on his phone and saying, “Papa, I was at the intersection, according to India Today.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

According to NDTV, Goyal's mother, Shilpi, claimed the ambulance was delayed by 45 minutes contributed to the death of Sharma. She also claimed that Sharma died of a heart attack. She insisted that her son was not drunk and she was fully aware of her son's to Goa with his school friends.

Police said two other occupants of the hatchback, including an infant, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Goyal was arrested by Anjuna police for rash and negligent driving.

Asked about reports that a woman was driving the Thar and that Goyal switched seats after the accident, police said they are investigating all angles.