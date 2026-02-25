MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi University probes firearm threat claim inside Gwyer Hall hostel linked to union chief aides

The move follows a written complaint by hostel residents alleging that Maan's associates had illegally occupied portions of the premises and frequently used the mess without valid food coupons

PTI Published 25.02.26, 08:12 PM
Representational image.

Delhi University has formed a six-member committee to investigate allegations that private security staff hired by its students' union president Aryan Maan entered Gwyer Hall hostel with a "firearm" and threatened residents, officials said on Wednesday.

The action comes after a written complaint by hostel residents alleging that Maan's associates had illegally occupied portions of the premises and frequently used the mess without valid food coupons.

According to university proctor Manoj Kumar, the incident occurred on February 23 following an altercation over mess coupons. Residents claimed that the trouble began on Monday night when an argument broke out between a mess worker and Maan's associates. One associate allegedly took away an entire mess coupon booklet.

"We have asked the hostel committee to submit all the necessary proofs, including CCTV footage, to ascertain what exactly happened that day," Kumar said. He added that a student representative from the hostel has been included in the inquiry committee.

Purported videos on social media showed a large crowd of students outside Gwyer Hall hostel raising slogans and calling for the expulsion of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office bearers.

Maan did not provide an immediate reaction to the incident.

The proctor said that protesting students ended their demonstration after university officials assured them of a fair probe. "The inquiry committee will soon reach a conclusion after we have gone through all the evidence," Kumar said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

