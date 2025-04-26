No live coverage of defence operations, Centre tells TV channels, other media

The ministry of information and broadcasting on Saturday issued an advisory to all media outlets, urging them to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces in the interest of national security.

The ministry emphasised that all media platforms, news agencies and social media users must exercise utmost responsibility and strictly adhere to existing laws while reporting on defence and security-related matters.

Specifically, the advisory prohibits real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on “sources-based” information concerning defence operations or troop movements.

The advisory, which was posted by the ministry’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter), called upon the media, digital platforms, and individuals to recognise not just their legal obligations but also their moral responsibility to safeguard national security.

The ministry warned that premature disclosure of sensitive information could assist hostile elements, jeopardise operational effectiveness, and endanger the lives of security personnel.

Citing past examples such as the Kargil war, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Kandahar hijacking, the ministry noted that unrestricted media coverage during such events had unintended adverse consequences on national interests.

“All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation,” the advisory stated.

The ministry further reminded television channels of their obligation under Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

This rule specifies that no programme should carry live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, and that media coverage should be restricted to periodic briefings by a government-designated officer until the conclusion of the operation.

Violations of this provision, the ministry cautioned, are liable for action under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021.