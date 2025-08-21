Nitrogen gas leak at Maharashtra pharma unit kills 4, leaves 2 hospitalised

Four workers were killed and two others hospitalised after inhalation of nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Medley Pharma located in the industrial area of Boisar, around 130 km from here, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, gas leaked from the nitrogen reaction tank at the pharma company, seriously affecting six persons working there.

Also Read Gas leak from Amroha chemical factory sparks panic as fumes spread across half the city

"The six workers were rushed to a hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm," he said.

Two others are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, he added.

The deceased were identified as Kalpesh Raut, Bangali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati and Kamlesh Yadav, while Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal are undergoing treatment, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.