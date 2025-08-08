Gas leak from Amroha chemical factory sparks panic, administration brings situation under control

A gas leak was reported from a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The situation was brought under control following swift action by the administration, officials said.

The gas leak caused panic among residents, with fumes spreading to nearly half the city.

The incident occurred at the Best Crop Chemical Factory in the Gajraula area where gas reportedly escaped from a storage unit and drifted into surrounding neighbourhoods, locals and officials said.

Witnesses said many locals rushed to cover their faces with masks or cloths to shield themselves from the hazardous fumes.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dhanaura, Vibha Shrivastav, said the leak lasted only a short while and was stopped following swift administrative action.

She added that gas emissions from the plant have been a recurring problem in the area.

Local resident Asif Khan said the leakage persisted for a few hours before being brought under control.

