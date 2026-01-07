Nikitha Godishala killing: Mortal remains likely to reach India by January 8; family seeks international arrest warrant for suspect

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the mortal remains of Nikitha Godishala, the 27-year-old Indian woman allegedly killed in the United States, are expected to be brought to India on January 7 or 8, with all legal and administrative formalities completed.

In a post on X, Reddy said, “Sharing an update concerning the unfortunate demise of Ms Nikitha Godishala in Maryland, USA: All required procedures have now been completed, and the mortal remains are expected to be flown to India either today or tomorrow.”

He also shared a letter from the Indian Embassy in Washington stating that it has no objection to the mortal remains being taken to India.

Reddy said he contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following a request from Godishala’s family to facilitate the repatriation of her remains.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC is providing consular support and is in touch with the family, stating that it is also following up the matter with local authorities.

Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City in Maryland, was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police later said she was found dead with stab wounds inside the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate and former boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, 26. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Sharma on charges of first- and second-degree murder, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

According to investigators, Sharma himself filed a missing person report on January 2, telling officers that he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment. Police later learned that he left the country for India on the same day. Detectives executed a search warrant at his apartment on January 3 and discovered Godishala’s body. Authorities believe she was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31.

“The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known at this time,” Howard County police said, adding that they are working with US federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest Sharma.

Godishala’s family has urged US authorities to issue an international arrest warrant for the suspect to ensure his swift arrest.

“He (Arjun Sharma) should be arrested by issuing an international arrest warrant and punished sternly,” a family member told PTI. The family said they are also coordinating with authorities to bring her body to Hyderabad.

Nikitha’s father Anand said she had learned that Sharma had taken loans from several people and was planning to leave for India. He alleged that Sharma called Nikitha on the pretext of repaying the debt before “killing” her.

Anand and Nikitha’s mother, who is a heart patient, have been in deep grief since learning of the tragedy.

Nikitha, the elder daughter of Anand, had been living in the US for the past four years and was working as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health after completing her MS degree there.

Notably, India and the United States have an extradition treaty that enables cooperation in serious criminal cases, though such proceedings typically involve court scrutiny and diplomatic coordination and can take several months.